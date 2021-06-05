Heavy rain this weekend; Flash Flood Watch in effect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be hard to find a positive side to the forecast for the upcoming weekend as widespread storms are expected both for Saturday and Sunday.

Today it does look like the first half of the day may bring the worst of the weather as a batch of storm activity rolls in from the Gulf. This should lead to periods of heavy rain through the early afternoon before possibly seeing a small break later today. That won’t be in the end of it as more storms can be expected to move in through the night tonight and into Sunday.

Note a Flash Flood Watch is in effect this weekend meaning as these periods of heavy storms roll in from the Gulf be on alert for street flooding.

Looking ahead to the new work week it does seem rain coverage will start to drop off. Now storms will still be around Monday into Tuesday but those may be more afternoon driven and certainly not as widespread. As we go through the work week, each day will see the rain become more spotty in nature. Less rain equals more heat in June so the 90 degree weather may be back come week’s end.

