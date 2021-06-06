BBB Accredited Business
Driver dies in single-vehicle accident near state line in St. Tammany

KXII
KXII(GRAY)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Update – The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Travis Ledale House of Bay Springs, Mississippi.

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police say a driver died as the result of a single-vehicle accident this evening on I-59 just south of the Mississippi state line in St. Tammany Parish.

The identity of the driver is pending proper identification and contact of next of kin, police say. A passenger was also seriously injured in the accident.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver was traveling southbound on I-59, in the left lane, in a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis. For reasons still under investigation, the Grand Marquis veered into the right lane and began to rotate before traveling off of the roadway. The Grand Marquis then began to travel down a grass embankment before striking a tree on the driver’s side.

The driver was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries during the crash. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from the driver for scientific analysis.

The passenger was not properly restrained and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

