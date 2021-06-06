End of community covid food pantries cause for some celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -After feeding hundreds upon hundreds of New Orleans families during the pandemic, some community food pantries are now coming to an end as covid relief efforts wind down.

The volunteers and coordinators of those efforts say the work was worth it.

A true community servant, and Flint, Michigan native, Tom as he wants to be called did not hesitate when help was needed on the food lines of the pandemic.

“We had gloves we had masks, we did all the safety protocols part of my job along the way as I was ushering cars to make sure they had a mask,” said Tom.

As the pandemic stretched on, that first community food pantry eventually stretched to more than 200 over 15 months, staffed solely by volunteers and supplied by both donations and federal programs.

“In the beginning, we were doing this 5-6 days a week it was tough and they got in a good show thank goodness for that, but if you’re providing a service that people need to do it… we did best practice as best we could with the information we had but we were putting ourselves in harm’s way it was a scary situation,” said Tom.

After seeing so many citizens out of work for so long, city councilmember Kristin Palmer says simply, they needed a way to feed the community.

“One thing New Orleans is really good at is feeding folks and I think we know how to do that and we want to help, the city has been a tremendous amount of hardship and heartache but when we talk about why were sustainable and why were resilient this is one of the reasons why is the people,” said Palmer.

As the federal coronavirus assistance food program is coming to an end so are the food pantries as their need has now dwindled. But this end is something to celebrate.

“We’re gonna have a party,” said Palmer.

“We’re getting back to normal and you celebrate those little sorrows if you will because they’re victories in the sense,” said Tom.

Even those who drove through every day saying “hello” to tom were celebrating in their own way too.

“Someone came through and said Mr. Tommy, Mr. Tom here take these loaves of bread I have a whole box, so you know what I’m saying it’s kind of a connection, we didn’t know each other’s names but I recognize the car and asked about certain people who I haven’t seen how are you doing it was good,” said Tom.

Second Harvest Food Bank also greatly helped in the food pantry effort, especially given the Federal Coronavirus Assistance Food Program or CFAP.

CFAP allowed federal partners to buy food, crops, and dairy from farmers across the country and distributed it to food pantries across the country.

Coordinators say they anticipated the program ending but allowed them to provide more than 14 million pounds of food to Southeast Louisiana.

