Fairfield eliminates Southern from NCAA Tournament

Southern Jaguars Baseball
Xavier Moore (10).
Xavier Moore (10).
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Tx. (WAFB) - The season has come to an end for the Southern Jaguars having been eliminated by Fairfield in the Austin Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Fairfield collected nine hits and scored seven runs, the Jags were held to just two runs on five hits.

Tremaine Spears got things started in the top of the first inning with a RBI single to right scoring Judah Wilbur to take a 1-0 lead. The Jags threatened to score more in the top of the first with the bases loaded, but were unable to as Zavier Moore grounded out to end the threat.

Fairfield took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the second inning as Matt Venuto drove in two with a single to give the Stags a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning the Stags added another run with a RBI single from Dan Ryan to give them a 3-1 lead. Sean Cullen would extend the Fairfield lead with a two-run single to center to make it 5-1. The Stags would add another run on in the sixth to make it 6-1.

The Jags added another run in the top of the ninth with RBI ground out from Wilbur to make it 6-2, but that would be all for Southern.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

