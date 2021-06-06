Hammond man pursued by deputies in high-speed chase dies in collision

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man has died after a high-speed chase with Livingston Parish deputies resulted in a fatal collision, said a sheriff’s spokesperson.

Michael J. Knighten, 32, got involved in a high-speed chase with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Offices after witnesses helped detectives identify him as a suspect who caused a disturbance while armed at a residence on Vincent Road in Denham Springs yesterday morning. When deputies arrived at Vincent Road, they saw the suspect driving away from the scene and began to pursue him.

“A short pursuit ensued with LPSO trailing the suspect vehicle,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. The driver of the suspect vehicle then pulled farther ahead and made a U-turn before crossing lanes of traffic and traveling down the shoulder.”

Ard said that a deputy pulled over on Highway 16 near James Street and that is when the suspect intentionally rammed his vehicle into the LPSO unit parked on the shoulder of the roadway, resulting in the suspect’s death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.