Hogs for the Cause crowns champs in front of sell-out crowds in return

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - The satisfying taste of barbecue never tasted sweeter.

Hogs for the Cause returned this weekend after COVID-19 forced a temporary hiatus and welcomed sell-out crowds at its new location on the Westbank.

Going back to tradition, organizers announced the names of the Grand Champion, category winners, and top fundraisers for the 2021 Ben Sarrat, Jr. Cook-Off. In addition, the 2020 and 2021 inductees into the Hog of Fame were revealed during the annual Hogs for the Cause event on Saturday, June 5th, at the Plaquemines Parish Government Facility in Belle Chasse.

“We always knew our teams, musicians and fans were the best,” said Becker Hall, CEO & Co-Founder of Hogs for the Cause. “And no amount of rain, or mud, will stop them from coming out to support our cause and have a good time! We are so glad to be back!”

“We especially want to thank Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine for helping us officially bring back the fun of festivals in New Orleans,” said Rene Louapre, Hogs Co-Founder. “Kirk willingly supported our efforts and helped make our move to Plaquemines as seamless as possible.”

Due to the cancellation of last year’s event, the 2020 Hog of Fame inductees were named alongside the 2021 inductees. For 2020, Hogs honored Mark Gervais (Hupigs), Doris Schutte (Swine and Dine), Jen Martin (Swine and Dine), Mike Klank (Foxeria Del Sol), Eddie Hernandez (Foxeria Del Sol), Rodney Beals (Pork Funk All-Stars), Eric Hunn (Mr. Pigglesworth), and Becca Jump, Hogs staffer. The 2021 Hog of Fame inductees were Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley of Blue Oak BBQ. The Hog of Fame award represents continued dedication and service to the Hogs for the Cause organization.

The Ben Sarrat, Jr. Cook-Off featured 80 teams this year. The BBQ competitors vied for the title of Grand Champion presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans, along with champions in the categories of piglet, whole hog, “Pork Butt/Shoulder” presented by Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery, ribs, and porkpourri (anything pork). There were also awards for Best Friday Night Party, “Fan Favorite” presented by Louisiana Tourism, “Best Sauce” presented by White Claw, “Best Side” presented by Blue Plate Mayonnaise, “Best Bacon” presented by Irpino Avin Hawkins, “Just Winging It” presented by Tabasco, and Fundraising Champion.

The winners are:

High on the Hog Grand Champion

presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans:

Lard and In Charge

Piglet:

Hogdiggity

Whole Hog:

Mr. Pig Stuff

“Pork Butt/Shoulder”

presented by Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery:

Squeal Team 6

Ribs:

Swineaux

Porkpourri:

Lard and in Charge

Best Friday Night Party:

The Boar’s Nest

“Fan Favorite”

presented by Louisiana Tourism:

Mr. Pigglesworth

“Best Sauce”

presented by White Claw:

Smokey Ridge BBQ

“Best Side”

presented by Blue Plate Mayonnaise:

Swine and Dine BABY!

“Best Bacon”

presented by Irpino Avin Hawkins:

MS Bacon Association

“Just Winging It”

presented by Tabasco:

Captain Porkenheimer

** (fundraising numbers below include fundraising efforts from 2020 and 2021 combined)

Fundraising Champion:

Fleur De Que - raised $700,000

Teams that raised over $400,000:

Morten Andersens Mullets

Teams that Raised over $200,000:

Boars Nest

Teams that raised over $100,000:

Team March of the Pigs

Teams that raised over $90,000:

Mr. Pigglesworth

Captain Porkenheimer

Teams that raised over $80,000:

Mr. Pig Stuff

Teams that raised over $50,000:

Deswine Intervention

Swine and Dine

Hogwatch

Teams that raised over $40,000:

Deuce Pigalow Pork Gigolo

Swine Krewe

Silence of Da Hams

Smokeshow Cook Squad

Teams that raised over $30,000:

Irish Brew BBQ

River Pork Pilots

Frey Smoked Meats

Druids BBQ

Sir Pork A Lot

Porkchopitoulas

Teams that raised over $20,000:

Piggy Stardust

Hog Dat Nation

Barbacoa Brotherhood

Mazant National

Lard and in Charge

Sweet Swine O Mine

The Pigwick Club

Smoke Dem If You Got Dem

Chits & Piggles

Hogs for the Cause 2021 Sponsors include: Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Urban South, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Luzianne Tea, Louisiana Tourism, Phelps Dunbar, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Don Julio, Scariano Distributing, Tabasco, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Seagrams 7, Capital One, Irpino Avin Hawkins, Hogwash Rose, Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery, Boucaner Wine, and NOLA Dermatology

