Nicondra: Rain lingers into the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday brought another wet day with some areas seeing 3 to 4 inches of rain. As we head into the later night hours coverage is improving with some areas getting a bit of a break. High temperatures stayed in the middle 80s with all the clouds and rain.

You will need to keep a hold on the rain gear for Monday. We should see a bit less coverage, but some heavy down pours are still likely as an upper Low remains parked to our west. Circulation around that system coupled with a high to the east is keeping us in a moist flow. We will start to see the low edge around the high and the high pressure nudge east over the next couple of days taking rain coverage down to more typical June afternoon storms by the end of the week.

Less cloud cover and rain will mean temperatures will get a chance to rebound into the more typical low 90s during the day. Plenty of moisture keeps lows balmy near normal in the low to middle 70s.

