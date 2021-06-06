NOPD: 14-year-old arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 14-year-old was arrested Sunday after New Orleans Police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint.

According to a preliminary report, the 35-year-old woman was leaving a business in the 5800 block of Read Blvd when the teen pointed gun at her and demanded her car keys.

He attempted to steal her vehicle, but was unable to start it.

He then fled on foot and was later arrested.

