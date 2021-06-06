NOPD searching for missing person last seen on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating an adult female who was last seen on Bourbon Street.

Ashton Bre Hite, 25, ( 5′3″, 180 lbs.) was last seen by the reporting person on June 5 at about 4:25 a.m. in the 400 block of Bourbon Street. Hite was also described as having a rose tattoo on her left arm and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

