BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

NOPD searching for missing person last seen on Bourbon Street

The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating an adult female who was last seen on Bourbon Street.
The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating an adult female who was last seen on Bourbon Street.(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating an adult female who was last seen on Bourbon Street.

Ashton Bre Hite, 25, ( 5′3″, 180 lbs.) was last seen by the reporting person on June 5 at about 4:25 a.m. in the 400 block of Bourbon Street. Hite was also described as having a rose tattoo on her left arm and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter

Latest News

The NOPD investigates a homicide in the 8600 block of Chase Street.
NOPD investigating early morning homicide in N.O. East
FDA on first Alzheimer's drug
FDA on first Alzheimer's drug
Higher Ed Day
Higher Ed Day
June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month
June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month
Concierge Leisure campaign
Concierge Leisure campaign