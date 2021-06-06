BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Overtime Podcast #240 - Saints Position Breakdown: Quarterback

Taysom Hill scored on a 3-yard TD run against the Jaguars. Source: Nola.com
Taysom Hill scored on a 3-yard TD run against the Jaguars. Source: Nola.com
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Saints roster is still a work in progress, but we do know what to expect from a lot of their core pieces. Over the coming weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll go position-by-position to break down the roster.

Sean Fazende on the quarterback position:

“How good are they? How could can they be? Is there a top-end talent guy? I don’t know. This is a changing of the guard. It’s a new era. You had the greatest quarterback in franchise history and the greatest player in franchise history finally say goodbye, and it’s a new era. It’s the most important position on the team. Sean Payton knows he’s got to get this right. And this is going to be the competition of the NFL, not just the Saints.”

Chris Hagan on what’s needed from the Saints starting quarterback:

“I think quarterback is so key with this team for obvious reasons. But there are teams that can win despite the quarterback, like if your defense is loaded from top-to-bottom like when the Saints had (Marshon) Lattimore, and they still have Lattimore, but when they had (Janoris) Jenkins on the other side and when you had the depth that you did. I don’t know that this team, depth-wise, is necessarily built to win despite the quarterback. I think they need the quarterback to play very well.”

Please subscribe to the Fox 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter

Latest News

Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven
Dylan Crews (3).
Tigers bats stay hot takes down Gonzaga 9-4, advances to Regional Final
Xavier Moore (10).
Fairfield eliminates Southern from NCAA Tournament
Big Fish Report June 3
Big Fish Report June 3