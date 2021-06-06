Overtime Podcast #240 - Saints Position Breakdown: Quarterback

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Saints roster is still a work in progress, but we do know what to expect from a lot of their core pieces. Over the coming weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll go position-by-position to break down the roster.

Sean Fazende on the quarterback position:

“How good are they? How could can they be? Is there a top-end talent guy? I don’t know. This is a changing of the guard. It’s a new era. You had the greatest quarterback in franchise history and the greatest player in franchise history finally say goodbye, and it’s a new era. It’s the most important position on the team. Sean Payton knows he’s got to get this right. And this is going to be the competition of the NFL, not just the Saints.”

Chris Hagan on what’s needed from the Saints starting quarterback:

“I think quarterback is so key with this team for obvious reasons. But there are teams that can win despite the quarterback, like if your defense is loaded from top-to-bottom like when the Saints had (Marshon) Lattimore, and they still have Lattimore, but when they had (Janoris) Jenkins on the other side and when you had the depth that you did. I don’t know that this team, depth-wise, is necessarily built to win despite the quarterback. I think they need the quarterback to play very well.”

