BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

VP Harris’ plane forced to return due to technical problem

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — A technical problem that involved “no immediate safety issue” forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

Air Force Two landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.

The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters traveling with Harris that shortly after takeoff the crew of the original aircraft noticed that the landing gear was not storing as it should, which could have led to further mechanical issues.

“While there as no immediate safety issue, out of an abundance of caution they returned to JBA where they have all the parts and mechanics they need to fix the issue,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter

Latest News

The NOPD investigates a homicide in the 8600 block of Chase Street.
NOPD investigating early morning homicide in N.O. East
Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
A rat named Magawa retired after years spent sniffing out land mines in Cambodia.
Mine-sniffing rat Magawa ends years of hard work in Cambodia
Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez said the suspect took his own life...
Official: Mass shooting suspect took own life
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he'll vote against For the People Act.
Sen. Manchin becomes wrench in Biden's agenda