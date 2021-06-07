BBB Accredited Business
Amber Alert: 9-month-old girl missing in N.Y.

Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie. Police also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, 22.(NYPD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday in New York after police said a 9-month-old girl was abducted in Manhattan.

Mi Angel Gaines is a Black female weighing 19 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie.

Police said she was taken at around 2:50 a.m. on Eighth Avenue. They also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, a 22-year-old Black male about 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a microphone tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any information can call 212-690-6315 or dial 911.

