Bill to decriminalize possessing small amounts of marijuana heads to Gov. Edwards’ desk

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - This Nov. 7, 2012 file photo shows a medical marijuana...
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - This Nov. 7, 2012 file photo shows a medical marijuana plant at a dispensary in Seattle.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - According to The Advocate, a bill to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana is on its way to the governor’s desk for a signature.

The Senate voted Monday 20-17, with no votes to spare, to approve Representative Cedric Glover’s bill. The bill would decriminalize the possession of up to a half-ounce or 14 grams of marijuana.

A spokesperson for Gov. Edwards said that Edwards has not made it known whether he would sign or veto the bill.

