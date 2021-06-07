Bruce: Fewer storms but spotty showers are expected
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain chances will gradually decrease as the week progresses. Scattered storms are still possible today through mid-week but many dry hours are expected. Some heavy down pours are still possible as plenty of moisture remains in the area. Otherwise, expect warm, humid conditions with a mix of sun and clouds.
Less coverage and more typical June pop-ups storms are expected by the end of the week. That will allow high temperatures to soar into the low 90s. The slightly drier but hotter pattern will likely continue through the weekend.
