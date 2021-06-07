Bruce: Fewer storms but spotty showers are expected

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain chances will gradually decrease as the week progresses. Scattered storms are still possible today through mid-week but many dry hours are expected. Some heavy down pours are still possible as plenty of moisture remains in the area. Otherwise, expect warm, humid conditions with a mix of sun and clouds.

BRUCE: Midday Monday snapshot. Spotty showers and a couple of storms today. Less coverage than the weekend with many dry hours in between. hotter temps on the way hitting the upper 80s. Rain chances decrease further late week. pic.twitter.com/4n43fftN0Z — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 7, 2021

Less coverage and more typical June pop-ups storms are expected by the end of the week. That will allow high temperatures to soar into the low 90s. The slightly drier but hotter pattern will likely continue through the weekend.

