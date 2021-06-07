BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Church bus from south of Houston catches fire on way to Arkansas for camp; kids evacuated safely

A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in...
A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas. A number of kids headed to camp were able to escape safely.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A church bus from Brazoria, Texas that was on its way to northern Arkansas for camp caught fire Monday, June 7 while making a pitstop.

The minister of Wild Peach Baptist Church says there were about 20 kids onboard on their way to church camp. They pulled over at Richmond Road and I-30 in Texarkana, reportedly to feed a homeless man, and while stopped, the bus somehow caught fire.

A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in...
A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas. A number of kids headed to camp were able to escape safely.(KSLA)
A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in...
A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas. A number of kids headed to camp were able to escape safely.(KSLA)

The minister says all the kids got off the bus safely and no one was hurt.

The city is reportedly bringing buses to help transport the group to a rec center, but the minister says he’s not sure what the group is going to do after that.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter

Latest News

Richard Allemond Jr.
Man accused of raping child he allegedly lured to his home with promise of candy
Eight people were shot in New Orleans East early Sunday morning. At least one woman is listed...
At least 11 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces the U.S. 11 Bridge...
Construction on Hwy 11 bridge is progressing, says DOTD
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick stands...
Report: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick visiting Saints