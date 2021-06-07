Construction on Hwy 11 bridge is progressing, says DOTD

SLIDELL (WVUE) -The La. Department of Transportation and Development said Monday that the U.S. 11 Bridge replacement project, between Slidell and New Orleans, is progressing.

The contractor, American Bridge Co., continues to work on the major replacement of two draw bridges.

The $28.36 million project includes concrete and structural repairs, grid deck replacement, painting, installation of a new fender system and the rehabilitation of electrical and mechanical systems on the two draw bridges.

The work to replace the bridges began in August 2018, with a contract time of three years which ends in September 2021.

The contractor expected to finish the project ahead of schedule, though the entire contract time may be needed.

The work schedule slipped due to the impact of COVID-19, the delivery of parts and the numerous tropical systems that impacted the area.

As with most mechanical bridge projects, as parts are removed, unforeseen damages are revealed which require additional repairs.

This attributed to the most recent delays in the contractor’s planned work schedule.

The bridge remains open to marine traffic.

