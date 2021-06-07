Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - Left fielder Gavin Dugas helped lead the LSU Tigers past the No. 14 overall national seed Oregon Ducks 4-1 and force a deciding game seven on Monday, June 7 at 9 p.m. with a chance to advance to the Super Regionals in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In the game against the Ducks, Dugas was 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a triple, and a double. Dugas had a crucial triple in the top of the sixth inning that appeared to be an inside the park home run, but was ruled a triple and an error by the outfielder, but Dugas would score to give LSU a 3-1 lead.

Even when the ball doesn't leave the park, @gavin_dugas04 gets all the way way home! pic.twitter.com/WQkolXyNr6 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 7, 2021

In the two games for the Tigers, Dugas was 4-for-5 with two triples, a double, a home run and three RBI.

Freshman pitcher Javen Coleman was brilliant out of the bullpen for the Tigers, throwing six innings, allowing one run, on three hits while striking out six batters. The Ducks were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and LSU held them to just four hits, with their last coming in the third inning.

The Tigers quickly got things going in the top of the first inning as Dylan Crews led things off with a double, and would later score on a Tre’ Morgan RBI fielders choice to make it 1-0.

Mid 1| Tigers Strike First



LSU - 1

ORE - 0

📺: ESPN3 pic.twitter.com/f5kwnKFs1T — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 7, 2021

In the bottom of the third Oregon would tie the game with a RBI sac-fly from Kenyon Yovan to make it 1-1. However, that lead would be short lived for the Ducks as Dugas launched a no-doubt solo home run to left center, his 17th of the season to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Mid 4 | CRUSHED🚀@gavin_dugas04 smacks a solo-HR well over the LF wall



LSU - 2

ORE - 1

📺: ESPN3 pic.twitter.com/YfGOZnRU7W — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 7, 2021

In the top of the sixth inning, Dugas would add another insurance run as he hit the ball to the deepest part of PK Park in what was ruled to be a triple with the runner scoring on an error to give LSU a 3-1 lead.

Crews the red hot freshman phenom would hit his third home run of the Regional with a blast to left field, his 16th of the season to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead. Crews is hitting a blistering .625 in the Eugene Regional with a triple, three home runs, and two doubles.

Crews Missiles keep flying🚀🚀



LSU - 4

ORE - 1

📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/QQg4Q6b4Kq — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 7, 2021

