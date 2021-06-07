BBB Accredited Business
Former Independence bar owner pleads no contest to multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles

Brad Phillips, 34, of Independence, who owned Angie’s Bar, a now defunct business on Highway 51...
Brad Phillips, 34, of Independence, who owned Angie’s Bar, a now defunct business on Highway 51 just outside of town, will appear in court once more for sentencing on Tues., July 13 at 9 a.m.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A former Independence bar owner pleaded no contest in the 21st Judicial District Court last Friday to 20 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, according to information from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

Brad Phillips, 34, of Independence, who owned Angie’s Bar, a now defunct business on Highway 51 just outside of town, will appear in court once more for sentencing on Tues., July 13 at 9 a.m.

Assistant District Attorney Le’Anne Malnar represented the State of Louisiana in the case.

A joint investigation between Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office led to the arrest of Phillips on May 4, 2017, at Angie’s Bar, where he was located. Phillips provided his email address and password to the officers, which revealed numerous pornographic images of child sexual abuse.

On May 2, 2017, Special Agents with the Louisiana Department of Justice collected information regarding an ongoing investigation of child exploitation using the social media application, KIK, according to Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc. Through the investigation of related crimes, agents found the defendant had received child pornography through the app, LeBlanc said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

