“If you have any heart give my car back,” Surveillance video details gas station car theft

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -20-year-old Truvon Price expected this to be a quick run. He had just finished up his side job driving for Uber, and left his 2016 burgundy Honda Accord running while he picked up some food before heading out to his regular job.

“When I came out of the store I looked where my car was parked at and I knew it was gone so I’m kind of freaking out like where is my car,” said Price.

Before he could wonder where it went, Price saw it drive away towards the interstate.

“When I looked towards the right, the car sped off on the highway so there is no way that I could’ve run after it or catch it so that’s when I panicked and went to a store manager with the situation and stuff… I blame myself to do something stupid that I did, now I’m trying to work hard get to work and all that but I was kind of disappointed in myself,” said Price.

As disappointed as he is, Price says he called the police, waited hours for officers who never came, and eventually filed a report over the phone.

More than a week passed without help or answers, so Price went looking for the car and culprit himself, tracking down surveillance video from that day.

“I was in shock that even happened to me,” said Price.

He watched how in the video at the Exxon station on Tulane avenue, it appears the person opened the passenger side door before driving off.

“That was my first car I purchased on my own like I didn’t have no help from no one, my credit and the money I worked for it helped me get that car,” said Price.

Price hopes more than finding the person responsible and regaining a car he worked so hard to buy, he just needs a way to help provide for his new family.

“You took my car man, if you have any heart give my car back I worked hard for that car and at the same time I have a six-month-old kid and I have to make sure he’s taken care of too,” said Price.

