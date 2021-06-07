Krewe of Pride house floats pop up in N.O. neighborhoods for Pride Month

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The streets of New Orleans are a lot more colorful as the Krewe of Pride house floats share messages of love and unity.

“When we started thinking about all of the anti-trans legislation that’s going on in Louisiana and across the country, we really wanted it to be a little bit more visible this year,” said Krewe of Pride house floats Captain Jimmy Gale. He said within 48 hours of the Pride Month idea, nearly 200 people wanted to participate.

“Our allies are showing up, our LGBT folks are showing up, people that still are unsure showing up, just make sure it’s something that everyone can enjoy,” said Gale.

For some homeowners, they’re choosing to show solidarity by educating the community about LGBTQ icons.

“I chose to make mine about James Booker,” said Liz Granite. “Let more people know about the Bayou Maharaja; the Black Liberace.” She wants to keep Booker’s story alive and educate about the oppression many, like him, faced.

“James Booker’s legacy is overshadowed frequently by his drug use, his drug habit and that’s something that we see a lot in a community where um you know anyone who’s not empowered to be themselves, they’re going to resort to other means to cope,” said Granite.

Community supporters are also stepping up--showing support for their lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer friends.

“I wanted to have some iconic figures who were of the LGBT community,” said Bywater resident Glennis Waterman. “I picked two authors-- Audre Lorde the poet and James Baldwin who was a man of letters.”

Waterman considers herself an ally of the LGBTQ community, and celebrating Pride Month is important to her.

“This is my community,” she said. “These are my neighbors. This is essentially my family so the whole neighborhood like this block is a real family and group and team effort.”

And the pride house floats are a visible effort to keep fighting for equality.

“We’re still fighting for recognition and inclusion and justice,” said Gale. “So just because it has a rainbow slapped on it doesn’t mean it can’t have that message attached.”

