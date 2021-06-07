BBB Accredited Business
Motorcyclist killed; vehicle sought in N.O. East hit-and-run crash

New Orleans Police are looking for a heavily damaged red Dodge Ram pickup truck believed to...
New Orleans Police are looking for a heavily damaged red Dodge Ram pickup truck believed to have fatally struck a motorcyclist head-on in the East.(NOPD)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash and police are asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle and the driver responsible.

The crash happened around 10 p.m near the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Unity Drive on June 4.

An NOPD officer driving in the area was flagged down and discovered an unresponsive male lying in the road near a heavily damaged motorcycle.

Police believe a red Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction and crossed over the center line near the intersection, striking the motorcyclist head-on before fleeing the scene.

The victim, a 45-year-old, died from their injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

The wanted truck will have heavy front-end damage and a missing grill, police say.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6205 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

