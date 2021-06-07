NHC monitoring area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Yes, it’s that time of year. And yes, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

But no need to worry in the short term.

If that area of disturbed weather were to develop further, it would be late this week as the system moves slowly northwestward toward Central America.

The NHC says there is a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

