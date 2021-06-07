NOPD investigating early morning homicide in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating an early morning homicide Monday in New Orleans East.

The NOPD says a 25-year-old man was found shot to death in the 8600 block of Chase Street around 4:15 a.m.

Another shooting adds to the violent weekend in New Orleans. We’re on the 8600 block of Chase Street where investigators say a man was killed with multiple gunshot wounds @FOX8Nola pic.twitter.com/Q9GfqZ0GlH — Rilwan Balogun (@RilwanFox8) June 7, 2021

He was pronounced dead on scene.

His identity has not been released.

No additional information is currently available.

