NOPD investigating early morning homicide in N.O. East
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating an early morning homicide Monday in New Orleans East.
The NOPD says a 25-year-old man was found shot to death in the 8600 block of Chase Street around 4:15 a.m.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
His identity has not been released.
No additional information is currently available.
