BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Settlement reached in Jefferson Parish BB gun case

Ka’mauri Harrison testifies at the capitol Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Ka’mauri Harrison testifies at the capitol Wednesday, Oct. 7.(WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) -Two Jefferson Parish students who were suspended last year after they were seen handling BB guns during virtual learning have settled their federal lawsuits, according to court documents.

This comes after a status conference involving Ka’mauri Harrison, a Jefferson Parish elementary school student, was suspended when a teacher saw a BB gun in his room during virtual learning amid the pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

La. House passes ‘Ka’Mauri Harrison Act’ in Jefferson Parish BB gun case

La. attorney general says 4th grader with BB gun deserves appeal

His family initially filed suit against the Jefferson Parish School System.

The case will be officially closed if no motion to reopen is filed.

The Louisiana House of Representatives passed HB 83, the Ka’Mauri Harrison Act.

”The Louisiana House - in a bi-partisan and unanimous manner - passed the Ka’Mauri Harrison Act, which will ensure due process for our children in this age of virtual learning. I thank Representative Romero and Chairman Garofalo for sponsoring this important students’ rights bill. Most importantly, I thank the bill’s namesake - Ka’Mauri Harrison - who has shown courage and maturity well beyond his years. I now look forward to working with Senator Fields to secure a smooth passage through the upper chamber,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

The settlement only applies to the federal case. A case in state court is still pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter

Latest News

The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French...
New Orleans strip club offering contract bonuses due to exotic dancer shortage
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
UPDATE: Orleans coroner identifies man killed in French Quarter; surveillance video captures moments leading to shooting
The NOPD investigates a homicide in the 8600 block of Chase Street.
NOPD investigating early morning homicide in N.O. East
St. Tammany Tourist & Convention Commission
St. Tammany Tourist & Convention Commission