Summer until further notice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few spotty storms can still be expected into midweek. Otherwise the typical hot and humid weather of summer has really settled in. Highs will be around 90 all week or possibly a bit higher in spots. The heat index will range from 100-105 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

By late week even a spotty storm will be hard to come by. It’s possible that a weak front may get close to the area by the end of the weekend and bring a slightly better storm chance Sunday. Otherwise not much change is expected.

Development is not expected in the tropics this week. Disturbed weather around Central America is being monitored for future development.

