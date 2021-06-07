BBB Accredited Business
Two New Orleans artists featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk competition's "Desk of the Day" in the past week

Two New Orleans artists featured for NPR Music's Tiny Desk contest
Two New Orleans artists featured for NPR Music's Tiny Desk contest(fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the deadline approaches for musicians to send in their video submissions for the 11:59 p.m. deadline tomorrow night (Eastern Time), the 2021 NPR Music Tiny Desk competition has featured some of their top submissions this week as part of a “Desk of the Day Series”.

In the past week, two New Orleans acts have been given early momentum as they were featured on NPR social media accounts for Desk of the Day.

Today’s featured artist is LeTrainiump (a.k.a LeTrainiump Richard), a New Orleans singer, composer, and producer that mixes modern pop with 1990s-2000s era R&B. See LeTrainiump perform his Tiny Desk submission with his band and fellow New Orleans hip-hop artist Alfred Banks with his video for “Lost?” down below.

Also chosen for Desk of the Day earlier in the week, People Museum, a New Orleans pop band that blends big beats and big brass with electronic sounds. In their video for “Bible Belt”, the band crams into a small space to produce a wall of sound. Check it out below!

In 2008, NPR Music began hosting scaled-down performances from original bands and artists at a “tiny desk” in their offices in an effort to host a concert series that felt intimate and focused on the artistry of crafting songs. They posted the performances on YouTube and the shows quickly became a viral sensation.

In an effort to promote undiscovered original music, NPR Music began hosting the “Tiny Desk Contest” in 2014, which accepted open submission from artists everywhere. The winners get featured on the All Things Considered radio show and are invited to film a performance at NPR’s headquarters in Washington D.C.

In the past, New Orleans band Tank and the Bangas were propelled to national audiences when they won the 2017 competition.

You can watch all of this year’s submissions here.

