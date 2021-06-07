UPDATE: Orleans coroner identifies man killed in French Quarter; surveillance video captures moments leading to shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner identifies the man killed on Dauphine Street in the French Quarter as 29-year-old Matthew Clark.

FOX 8 obtained video from the 500-block of Dauphine Street that captured the moments just before Clark was killed last Thursday night.

We have obtained disturbing surveillance video that shows the minutes BEFORE AND AFTER a fatal shooting in the French Quarter Thursday night. Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Friday, June 4, 2021

RELATED STORIES

NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter

Within a matter of minutes, it will detail a fatal shooting.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 7 p.m., a man inside of the residence heard banging on the door, got a gun, and opened the door.

Police say Clark entered the residence, and then lunged toward the person who answered the door. That’s when the man inside of the residence shot him.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.