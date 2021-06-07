BBB Accredited Business
UPDATE: Orleans coroner identifies man killed in French Quarter; surveillance video captures moments leading to shooting

NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street(Photo by Francis Prijatel)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner identifies the man killed on Dauphine Street in the French Quarter as 29-year-old Matthew Clark.

FOX 8 obtained video from the 500-block of Dauphine Street that captured the moments just before Clark was killed last Thursday night.

We have obtained disturbing surveillance video that shows the minutes BEFORE AND AFTER a fatal shooting in the French Quarter Thursday night.

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Friday, June 4, 2021

NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter

Within a matter of minutes, it will detail a fatal shooting.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 7 p.m., a man inside of the residence heard banging on the door, got a gun, and opened the door.

Police say Clark entered the residence, and then lunged toward the person who answered the door. That’s when the man inside of the residence shot him.

