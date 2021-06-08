4-star OL flips commitment from LSU to Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the nation’s top-rated offensive line prospects for the class of 2022 has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.

Lucas Taylor posted the announcement on Twitter on Monday, June 7.

After a lot of thought and discussions with my family, I have decided that Starkville is home and COMMIT to Mississippi State University! Doesn’t matter how far you go, you always find your way back HOME! #HailState pic.twitter.com/uHTToGAmC9 — Lucas Taylor™️🌾 (@LucasTaylor2022) June 8, 2021

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder from St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. is rated as the No. 8 offensive guard in the nation and a top 300 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports.

Taylor initially committed to LSU on August 17. The Tigers currently rank as the No. 2 class in the nation according to 247Sports and are the No. 1 team in the SEC.

A full list of the 2022 class is below:

QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas More

DB Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula

OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville

TE Jake Johnson, 5-star, Watkinsville, Ga.

WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman

DT Tygee Hill, 4-star, Edna Karr

CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana

WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr

CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.

OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman

WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport

CB Marcus Scott, 3-star, The Woodlands, TX.

