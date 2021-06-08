4-star OL flips commitment from LSU to Mississippi State
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the nation’s top-rated offensive line prospects for the class of 2022 has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.
Lucas Taylor posted the announcement on Twitter on Monday, June 7.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder from St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. is rated as the No. 8 offensive guard in the nation and a top 300 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports.
Taylor initially committed to LSU on August 17. The Tigers currently rank as the No. 2 class in the nation according to 247Sports and are the No. 1 team in the SEC.
A full list of the 2022 class is below:
- QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas More
- DB Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula
- OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville
- TE Jake Johnson, 5-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
- WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman
- DT Tygee Hill, 4-star, Edna Karr
- CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana
- WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr
- CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.
- OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman
- WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport
- CB Marcus Scott, 3-star, The Woodlands, TX.
