4-star OL flips commitment from LSU to Mississippi State

A four-star offensive guard has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the nation’s top-rated offensive line prospects for the class of 2022 has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.

Lucas Taylor posted the announcement on Twitter on Monday, June 7.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder from St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. is rated as the No. 8 offensive guard in the nation and a top 300 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports.

LSU adds one of the nation's top OL prospect for class of 2022

Taylor initially committed to LSU on August 17. The Tigers currently rank as the No. 2 class in the nation according to 247Sports and are the No. 1 team in the SEC.

A full list of the 2022 class is below:

  • QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas More
  • DB Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula
  • OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville
  • TE Jake Johnson, 5-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman
  • DT Tygee Hill, 4-star, Edna Karr
  • CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana
  • WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr
  • CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.
  • OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman
  • WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport
  • CB Marcus Scott, 3-star, The Woodlands, TX.

