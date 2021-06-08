Bruce-Sweating it out-Heat Index 100-105° A Stray cooling shower

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The summer look and feel is here and here to stay for a while. Highs ill be in the 90-92° range but with high humidity it will feel like 100-105°. Stay hydrated and take it easy out there. Spotty storms are expected through tomorrow. They are most likely during the afternoon, and a downpour can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, we’ll have typically hot and humid conditions.

Bruce: Short and sweet! The look and feel of summer. High near 90°. Heat Index with high humidity 100-105°. Rain chance 30%! pic.twitter.com/vxDLdnsne3 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 8, 2021

By late week, even a spotty storm will be hard to come by. It’s possible that a weak front may get close to the area by the end of the weekend and bring a slightly better storm chance Sunday. Otherwise, not much change is expected.

Development is not expected in the tropics this week. Disturbed weather around Central America is being monitored for future development.

