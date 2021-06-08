BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bruce-Sweating it out-Heat Index 100-105° A Stray cooling shower

The heat is on
The heat is on(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The summer look and feel is here and here to stay for a while. Highs ill be in the 90-92° range but with high humidity it will feel like 100-105°. Stay hydrated and take it easy out there. Spotty storms are expected through tomorrow. They are most likely during the afternoon, and a downpour can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, we’ll have typically hot and humid conditions.

By late week, even a spotty storm will be hard to come by. It’s possible that a weak front may get close to the area by the end of the weekend and bring a slightly better storm chance Sunday. Otherwise, not much change is expected.

Development is not expected in the tropics this week. Disturbed weather around Central America is being monitored for future development.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

Next 7 Days
Shelby: Hot with spotty storms
Shelby: Tuesday morning forecast
Shelby: Tuesday morning forecast
Your Monday evening weather authority forecast with David Bernard.
David: Monday evening weather forecast
Your Monday afternoon weather authority forecast from David Bernard.
David: Monday afternoon weather forecast