Chief reassures arrests being made as violent crime wave continues in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police chief Shaun Ferguson wanted to reassure the public his department is making arrests in violent crime cases throughout the city in a press conference on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Police Department held a media briefing on June 8 to update the public after a violent weekend.

Last Friday, Matthew Clark, a tourist from West Virginia, was shot and killed by a homeowner off of Dauphine Street after stumbling into his home.

Nine people were shot Sunday morning in New Orleans East at an event hall near the I-10 Service Road at a pool party. A woman is in critical condition and two juveniles were struck.

NOPD released a surveillance video Tuesday and Ferguson says he wants to speak to every person seen on the tape.

WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party

Two other people were shot in two separate incidents Sunday.

Monday evening, police say a man was shot in Treme near Orleans and North Clairborne avenues and died at the hospital.

NOPD reported four other nonfatal shootings Monday.

A woman was killed Tuesday morning in the 7th Ward, identified as Portia Pollock, a New Orleans congo drummer, in what police believe may have been a carjacking,

“That could have been my mother,” Ferguson said.

NOPD also announced the arrest of Dantrell Brown, accused of shooting three people, killing 12-year-old Todriana Peters on Delery Street.

Despite the recent clearances, the NOPD caseload is far from lightened.

Ferguson says many of these arrests are people they’ve taken into custody before and says part of the issue is tied to the criminal justice system not being fully open yet as jury trials are still suspended.

Officials have issued arrest warrants for 11 others wanted in various violent crimes across New Orleans.

