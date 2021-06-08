BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Father drowns saving daughters at lake

By WCCO staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota father is being remembered as a hero after he drowned while saving his little girls.

Leland Morris was 26 years old. He was swimming in Moore Lake with his daughters, ages 2 and 4, Sunday.

Diamond Beavers says she and her family, including the children’s father, were on inflatable rafts when 4-year-old Serenity began struggling.

“It looked to me like she was going to go under, so I started to get off,” Beavers said. “And he was like, ‘I got it. I am going to go get her.’”

She said what happened next is a blur. She also had her 3-month-old out on the water with her.

As Morris tried to save Serenity, he began struggling.

“Leland was screaming, ‘Help, help! Call 911!” Beavers said.

She said she thought she knew how to swim, and she thought Leland knew how to swim. But both struggled in the conditions.

“I’m watching him just flail, trying to get the girls from going under,” Beavers said.

“I got off my raft and went under the water. The sand sunk under my feet.”

Bystanders helped pull both girls to shore, but by then Morris was underwater and no one could find him.

“It was happening too fast. It was all within a 10-minute increment, like, we got in the pool five minutes, and everything went wrong,” Beavers said.

She said Morris gave his own life for the girls he adored.

“Leland was a hero; these kids called him hero every day,” she said.

“I didn’t expect for him to be gone this soon.”

Water safety experts say swimming in lakes can be harder than in pools. They sometimes have steep drop-offs that aren’t visible from the surface.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

Shooting scene on St. Claude (FOX 8 Photo)
NOPD holding press conference following recent violent crime
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment among my ‘toughest decisions’
FILE – This image taken from file video shows columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for ‘crude’ remarks at accuser
A woman was stabbed to death Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of North Dorgenois Street.
NOPD: Woman stabbed to death in 7th Ward
People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London,...
Trudeau denounces truck attack that killed 4 in Muslim family