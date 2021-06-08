BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Is it Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill as Saints QB1

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)...
Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Pool photo via Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports(Derick E. Hingle | Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Is it Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston?

That’s the question many have been asking in what will be one of the biggest quarterback competitions in all of football.

Both players have obvious strengths.

Hill went 3-1 as a starter when Drew Brees went down a season ago.

Winston possesses top-end arm talent. Also, has plenty of experience as a starter with Tampa Bay

While both want the job, and are competing against each other. they maintain a great relationship.

“We have the same mentality. Our main focus is to win and to be our best selves. I think that’s what I respect about Taysom. Because he’s a man that can do so many great things for this team, and he has done so many great things for this organization. So just trying to find ways to serve him, and work with him is going to make both of us better,” said Jameis Winston.

“I love being around Jameis. Jameis is a guy that works really hard. Cares a lot about his craft, focuses, and works really hard on it. He’s a fun guy to have around. I’m super supportive of him, and I’ve felt nothing but support from him as well,” said Taysom Hill.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick stands...
Report: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick visiting Saints
Taysom Hill scored on a 3-yard TD run against the Jaguars. Source: Nola.com
Overtime Podcast #240 - Saints Position Breakdown: Quarterback
Jameis Winston and LSU baseball
Jameis Winston and LSU baseball
Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) could be in line for a contract extension.
After Further Review: Five takes on Saints June checklist