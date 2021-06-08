Man dies following Treme shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Treme that has left a man dead.

NOPD reported the shooting just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting that could help investigators, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

