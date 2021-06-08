BBB Accredited Business
NOPD holding press conference following recent violent crime

Shooting scene on St. Claude (FOX 8 Photo)
Shooting scene on St. Claude (FOX 8 Photo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department will hold a media briefing Tuesday, June 8, to update the public on recent violent crime incidents.

The briefing will be held at 3 p.m. at NOPD Headquarters.

The announcement comes after a violent weekend in the city.

Last Friday, Matthew Clark, a tourist from West Virginia, was shot and killed by a homeowner off of Dauphine Street after stumbling into his home.

Nine people were shot Sunday morning in New Orleans East on the I-10 Service Road. A woman is in critical condition and two juveniles were struck.

More: At least 11 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings

Two other people were shot in two separate incidents Sunday.

Monday evening, police say a man was shot in Treme near Orleans and North Clairborne avenues and died at the hospital.

NOPD reported four other nonfatal shootings Monday.

A woman was killed Tuesday morning in the 7th Ward, according to NOPD.

FOX 8 will have a crew at the press conference and more on FOX 8 Local First at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

