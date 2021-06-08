NOPD holding press conference following recent violent crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department will hold a media briefing Tuesday, June 8, to update the public on recent violent crime incidents.
The briefing will be held at 3 p.m. at NOPD Headquarters.
The announcement comes after a violent weekend in the city.
Last Friday, Matthew Clark, a tourist from West Virginia, was shot and killed by a homeowner off of Dauphine Street after stumbling into his home.
Nine people were shot Sunday morning in New Orleans East on the I-10 Service Road. A woman is in critical condition and two juveniles were struck.
Two other people were shot in two separate incidents Sunday.
Monday evening, police say a man was shot in Treme near Orleans and North Clairborne avenues and died at the hospital.
NOPD reported four other nonfatal shootings Monday.
A woman was killed Tuesday morning in the 7th Ward, according to NOPD.
