NOPD holding press conference following recent violent crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department will hold a media briefing Tuesday, June 8, to update the public on recent violent crime incidents.

The briefing will be held at 3 p.m. at NOPD Headquarters.

The announcement comes after a violent weekend in the city.

Last Friday, Matthew Clark, a tourist from West Virginia, was shot and killed by a homeowner off of Dauphine Street after stumbling into his home.

Nine people were shot Sunday morning in New Orleans East on the I-10 Service Road. A woman is in critical condition and two juveniles were struck.

More: At least 11 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings

Two other people were shot in two separate incidents Sunday.

Monday evening, police say a man was shot in Treme near Orleans and North Clairborne avenues and died at the hospital.

NOPD reported four other nonfatal shootings Monday.

A woman was killed Tuesday morning in the 7th Ward, according to NOPD.

