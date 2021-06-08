BBB Accredited Business
NOPD: Woman stabbed to death in 7th Ward

A woman was stabbed to death Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of North Dorgenois Street.
A woman was stabbed to death Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of North Dorgenois Street.(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was stabbed to death in the 7th Ward Tuesday morning, according to police.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 in the 1500 block of North dorgenois Street.

Police say a woman was suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital where she died.

A woman was stabbed to death Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of North Dorgenois Street.
A woman was stabbed to death Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of North Dorgenois Street.(WVUE)

The victim’s identity will be released after her family is notified.

If you have information that can help detectives, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

