NOPD: Woman stabbed to death in 7th Ward
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was stabbed to death in the 7th Ward Tuesday morning, according to police.
The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 in the 1500 block of North dorgenois Street.
Police say a woman was suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital where she died.
The victim’s identity will be released after her family is notified.
If you have information that can help detectives, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
