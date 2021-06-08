BBB Accredited Business
NOPD: Woman stabbed to death in 7th Ward identified; person of interest sought

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was stabbed to death in the 7th Ward Tuesday morning, according to police.

The New Orleans Police Department says the stabbing happened around 7:30 a.m. on June 8 in the 1500 block of North Dorgenois Street.

Police say a woman, identified by sources as Portia Pollock, was found suffering from stab wounds. Pollock was transported to a hospital where she died.

Portia Pollock was fatally stabbed in the 7th Ward on June 8.
A woman was stabbed to death Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of North Dorgenois Street.
Surveillance video in the area captured images of a person of interest. The man is not currently wanted on criminal charges. Detectives say he may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and want to question him.

Surveillance video in the area captured images of a subject (pictured) who detectives feel is a...
Pollock’s vehicle was reported missing from the scene. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored 2016 Honda HRV bearing Louisiana license plate 323ADB.

NOPD are searching for Portia Pollock's vehicle, a dark-colored 2016 Honda HRV bearing...
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

