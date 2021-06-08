BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Pearl Harbor gates locked during possible security incident

In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — A “potential security incident” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base’s gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The base did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. Everyone on the base is being told to shelter in place.

The base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended for now. It’s directing vehicles to limit their travel on roadways and to yield to emergency vehicles.

The military said an investigation is ongoing.

Gates have been secured for JBPHH. We will provide additional updates as they become available.

Posted by Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say

Latest News

France is sending a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the...
Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations
France is sending a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the...
France to send mini Statue of Liberty to US
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts bipartisan push
(Source: pexels.com)
Bill that would raise Louisiana’s legal age for smoking, vaping to 21 heads to governor’s desk