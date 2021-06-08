BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Saints sign 2021 entire draft class

Payton Turner vs. Memphis (Photo by: University of Houston athletics)
Payton Turner vs. Memphis (Photo by: University of Houston athletics)(University of Houston Football Athletics)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have their 2021 draft class under contract, the team announced Tuesday. The team signed first round pick Payton Turner, second round pick Pete Werner, third round pick Paulson Adebo, fourth round pick Ian Book, sixth round pick Landon Young and seventh round pick Kawaan Baker to contracts.

The team was able to gain the necessary salary cap space to sign all six players by reportedly restructuring cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s contract. According to multiple reports including the NFL Network, the Saints added four voidable years to Lattimore’s deal and converted most of $10.2 million dollar salary into a signing bonus.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say

Latest News

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)...
Is it Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill as Saints QB1
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick stands...
Report: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick visiting Saints
Taysom Hill scored on a 3-yard TD run against the Jaguars. Source: Nola.com
Overtime Podcast #240 - Saints Position Breakdown: Quarterback
Jameis Winston and LSU baseball
Jameis Winston and LSU baseball