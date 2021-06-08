BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Solar eclipse is coming Thursday morning

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Following last month’s total lunar eclipse, June brings us a partial solar eclipse.

On Thursday, the moon will slip briefly between the Earth and the sun, partially obscuring it from view.

This month’s solar eclipse will be a treat for those in the northeast U.S., eastern Canada and northern Europe, according to NASA.

The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest...
The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest Europe. A small strip across eastern Canada will experience it as an annular eclipse.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

For U.S. viewers, this will happen at sunrise.

As the sun is coming up Thursday morning, the moon will already appear to be taking a bite out of it.

To watch it, you’ll want to find a clear view of the eastern horizon.

Those farther to the north and east will see a more complete eclipse.

In northern Europe, the solar event will take place around lunchtime.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman’s body recovered after jumping from Causeway
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say

Latest News

France is sending a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the...
Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
Pearl Harbor gates locked during possible security incident
France is sending a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the...
France to send mini Statue of Liberty to US
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts bipartisan push
(Source: pexels.com)
Bill that would raise Louisiana’s legal age for smoking, vaping to 21 heads to governor’s desk