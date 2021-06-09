$5,000 reward offered in case of two murdered teens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the person(s) responsible for killing two teens in the St. Bernard neighborhood.

According to NOPD, Jaquan Green, 16, and Rashaad Broussard, 17, were shot to death around 7:15 a.m. on May 11 on Hamburg Street.

Crimestoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of the person(s) responsible.

