BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Brazen carjackers’ two-man operation caught on camera in New Orleans East

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are looking for at least three people involved in stealing a man’s car at a gas station in New Orleans East.

New Orleans Police Department shared surveillance video of the crime, which happened off of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say the victim left his Honda Accord running while he was pumping gas.

An older model tan-colored Lexus pulls up and two men get out. One man distracts the victim while the other jumps into the passenger seat and steals his car.

The Lexus pulls around and the first man gets back in before the two vehicles drive off.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
Eight people were shot in New Orleans East early Sunday morning. At least one woman is listed...
At least 11 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings

Latest News

Chef Menteur Highway carjacking
Chef Menteur Highway carjacking
Portia Pollock is being remembered as a woman who dedicated her life to helping others.
Friends, neighbors mourn death of 7th Ward ‘saint’
Hammond Firefighters responded to a house fire off Old Covington Hwy. One person was found...
One person killed in Hammond house fire Wednesday morning
Study: COVID vaccine may not fully protect immunocompromised
Study: COVID vaccine may not fully protect immunocompromised