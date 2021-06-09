Bruce: Watching the tropics and the early summer heat is here
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we get in to mid June, we watch the tropics for development. The Gulf is a hot spot this early in the season. For now there is no development expected, but things can change fast.
For today, A few spotty storms are still expected today. Outside of those, typical hot and humid summer weather has really settled in. Little, if any, rain is expected Thursday through Saturday. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s, and that will put the heat index in the 100-108° range during the hottest part of the day.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.