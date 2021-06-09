Family of fatal carjacking victim wants justice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The memorial for 60-year-old Portia Pollock is growing here in the 7th ward. This community was deeply impacted. People who knew her to say Pollock was a gifted, humbled soul. Those who simply heard about what happened say crime in New Orleans is out of control and something must be done.

Neighbors tell us, Pollock was leaving for work Tuesday morning around 7:30 when a man carjacked and stabbed her. Neighbors heard her screams and ran over to help her but Pollock died a short time later. Pollock was a physical therapist who worked with seniors. She was also a drummer who could often be seen in Congo Square. People from across New Orleans, came by her home today in the 1500 block of North Dorgenios to pay tribute to her. Pollock was from Atlanta, but moved to New Orleans decades ago and fell in love with the people. Her family arrived in town, and they’re taken aback by the love and support of so many. At the same time, they too say the violence needs to stop.

“I can’t begin to tell you the emotions that I’m feeling because I am angry. There is a low level of rage inside of me. I am so deeply hurt. I am so sad. I think it is resonating across the city, and if Portia needs to be that spark that ignites change, then I’ll take it. I would be lying if I didn’t say, I wish I could have her instead, but if that’s what it takes, then I’ll take it,” says Fatima Muse.

“We have to honor our folks who we’ve lost to this senseless crime, and we have to ask our city leaders to really think out of the box and really address this as the crisis that it is because it is a crisis,” says Morgan Clevenger

The NOPD continues to investigate this and they’re back out in the neighborhood today. Pollock’s family says they just want justice for what happened to her.

