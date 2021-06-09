Friends, neighbors mourn death of 7th Ward ‘saint’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A family is devastated and a community is crushed after a beloved musician was stabbed to death in a carjacking while on her way to work.

Portia Pollock, 60, is remembered as a woman who dedicated her life to helping others.

Police have identified a person of interest who they say may have information vital to the investigation into Pollock’s death. He is not currently wanted on criminal charges.

“If he ever wondered if evil had a face, he only has to look in the mirror,” Pollock’s goddaughter, Fatima Muse, said.

Many are still in disbelief. Those who knew Pollock say she’s touched so many, all of whom will truly miss her.

Pollock played with the congo square drummers every Sunday for the last 31 years.

“She definitely had a very full life that was cut short too soon because there was so much life left to live,” Muse said.

Pollock’s goddaughter says she lived a vibrant life, playing JazzFest twice with a band called the Proud Mary’s and becoming a second-degree black belt in two styles of martial arts.

“She was no shrinking violet, so I would like to think that this guy just didn’t get the best of her,” she says.

Portia Pollock was fatally stabbed in what police believe was a carjacking in the 7th Ward on June 8. (Family)

Pollock was stabbed multiple times. Neighbors say the man took off in her car before they rushed over to apply pressure to her wounds. An ambulance transported Pollock to a hospital where she died.

“He extinguished a bright star,” Muse continued. “Someone who meant so much to so many people. I don’t think he could ever caress how that loss is affecting so many people who loved her.”

Pollock was a speech therapist for senior citizens, helping those in need from Lake Charles to Cut Off.

“There was not a place she wouldn’t go,” Muse said.

Muse says her godmother was like her best friend, confidante, and number one cheerleader.

“I’m just so hurt that whenever I have children they’ll never know her,” Muse says.

Those who knew Pollock say this is a sharp pain that cannot be ignored.

“We need to stand up and tell people to stop killing,” Luther Gray, CEO of the Congo Square Drummer Society said as he and neighbors set up an altar and drummed in ceremonial ritual at the spot where Pollock was murdered. “Stop killing our women.”

“She was a saint,” Gray says. “A true saint.”

Drummers will gather Sunday, June 12 in Congo Square at 3 p.m. in Pollock’s honor.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

