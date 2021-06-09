Jefferson Parish deputies seeking person of interest for questioning in homicide case from December

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that could lead to identifying a person of interest, said Captain Jason Rivarde.

Rivarde said that the person of interest is being sought for questioning in a homicide that occurred on Dec. 28, 2020 in the 500 block of Ames Blvd. The person JSPO is looking for is maybe in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual, or any other information regarding the homicide, is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

