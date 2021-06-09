BBB Accredited Business
La. troopers fired after Ronald Greene, Antonio Harris beatings

Dakota DeMoss (left) and George Harper (right)
Dakota DeMoss (left) and George Harper (right)(Source: Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police leaders fired troopers linked to the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene and the beating of another man in Franklin Parish, located in North Louisiana.

A spokesman for the agency confirmed troopers Dakota DeMoss and George Harper were fired Friday, June 4.

Body camera video of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, shows DeMoss cursing at Greene.

RELATED: LSP releases all body cam videos on Ronald Greene case

“Let me see your f——king hands! Let me see your f——king hands mother f——-ker! Come here mother f—-ker,” DeMoss shouted.

The video shows troopers beat, kick and drag 49-year-old Greene while he was handcuffed and face down in their custody.

At one point Greene is hit with a stun gun and threatened that he would get more if he did not cooperate. At several points during the video Greene can be heard apologizing and it doesn’t appear to show him resisting.

“You’re about to get it again if you don’t give me your f----king hands,” DeMoss yelled.

The beating was so brutal that some of the troopers can be heard complaining about it as they wipe blood off their hands.

Greene later died in custody.

The second incident happened in May of 2020 following a chase in Franklin Parish, LSP leaders say.

The driver exited the vehicle and immediately laid on the ground in a “compliant” position after troopers flattened his tires.

The Associated Press has identified the suspect in that case as Antonio Harris.

Upon contact with the Harris, troopers DeMoss, Harper, and another trooper, Jacob Brown, used “excessive and unjustifiable force during the handcuffing process and deactivated their body-cameras”, according to LSP leaders.

Police say Brown additionally falsified the use of force report and arrest report and failed to indicate and provide video evidence. The incident resulted in charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office for all three troopers with an additional charge of obstruction of justice for Brown.

A separate criminal investigation into the troopers’ actions in both cases is ongoing.

