BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Next flu season may be a doozy

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Make sure you’ve got plenty of chicken soup and tissues handy for the upcoming flu season.

Some health experts say the bug could be especially vicious this fall.

After the COVID-19 lockdown, they’re concerned many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza under control.

That includes spending time in large groups as travel increases, restaurants fill back up and schools plan to reopen with in-person classes.

The 2020-2021 flu season was noticeably light, largely because of mask-wearing and a lack of human interaction due to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention says flu cases, usually counted in the tens of millions, only accounted for a few thousand this year in the United States.

According to the CDC, roughly 8% of Americans get sick from the flu every year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide on Dauphine Street
NOPD: No charges to be filed against homeowner who shot, killed alleged intruder in French Quarter
Thomas Brou, 29, is facing a vehicular homicide charge for allegedly rear-ending an SUV while...
Impaired driver caused wreck that killed woman and injured 5, police say
Eight people were shot in New Orleans East early Sunday morning. At least one woman is listed...
At least 11 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings

Latest News

Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
San Antonio base on lockdown; police searching for shooters
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
In UK in first foreign trip, Biden to announce vaccine plan
Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York,...
AP source: US to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy lawyers uncover ‘Operation Never Free Again;’ pre-trial release requested
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review