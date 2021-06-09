BBB Accredited Business
One person killed in Hammond house fire Wednesday morning

Hammond Firefighters responded to a house fire off Old Covington Hwy. One person was found...
Hammond Firefighters responded to a house fire off Old Covington Hwy. One person was found deceased
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAMMOND (WVUE) -One person was killed in an overnight house fire overnight, according to the Hammond Police Dept.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. off Old Covington Hwy.

One victim was located deceased inside the residence.

The fire is under control at this time and under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

