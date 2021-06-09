One person killed in Hammond house fire Wednesday morning

HAMMOND (WVUE) -One person was killed in an overnight house fire overnight, according to the Hammond Police Dept.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. off Old Covington Hwy.

One victim was located deceased inside the residence.

The fire is under control at this time and under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

