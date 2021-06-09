Saints Ramczyk, Lattimore and Williams not concerned with contracts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - They’re three of the Saints best players, and the trio of Ryan Ramczyk, Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams have something else in common

They’re all up for contract extensions. But each have unique circumstances.

In Ramczyk’s case, he’s undoubtedly at the top of the right tackle market with his skillset and resume’. He may even have a case to be the highest paid tackle in the league, right or left. Regardless of what happens, Ramczyk insisted a training camp holdout is not on the table.

“It’s not going to change what I’m doing how I train, how I approach the offseason,” Ramczyk said. “When camp comes around, I’m going to be here.”

Lattimore’s offseason arrest complicates things. He could face a suspension from the NFL. Plus, it’s unknown where he wants to get paid in the cornerback market. The top of the market would cost in the neighborhood of $20 million a season. Lattimore didn’t divulge any details about his ongoing contract situation.

“I really don’t want to discuss too much about the contract right now,” Lattimore said. " I’m still going through working through stuff that’s going on. I don’t really want to discuss it.”

As for Williams, he was franchise tagged and couldn’t hit the open market as he was scheduled to do this offseason. So as of now, he’s set to make over $10 million in 2021. A long-term commitment would be nice for both sides, but Williams didn’t seem concerned that something will get done financially.

“That’s not for me to focus on, my focus is on playing and being around the team,” Williams said. “Everything else will take care of itself.”

Until that time, the focus remains on football.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.