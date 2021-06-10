100°+ is the way it will feel-High humidity and temps ion the 90s

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly hot and humid conditions in the forecast over the next few days. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index could reach as high as 105 at times. A stray storm or two is possible through Saturday, but most of us will be dry.

BRUCE: The "Feels Like" temp will top out in the triple digits over the next few days. Highs in the 90-94° range with high humidity is the problem. Take a break-stay hydrated-check on those without proper cooling. Also, never leave kids or pets in the car. pic.twitter.com/ypuwWiNJZM — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 10, 2021

A surge of moisture will approach from the northeast on Sunday and that could some storms. Looking ahead to next week a daily chance for summer storms will stay in the forecast, and highs will reach the low 90s.

The tropics are generally quiet and development is not expected into the weekend.

