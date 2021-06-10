BBB Accredited Business
100°+ is the way it will feel-High humidity and temps ion the 90s

Feels Like 100°+
Feels Like 100°+(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly hot and humid conditions in the forecast over the next few days. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index could reach as high as 105 at times. A stray storm or two is possible through Saturday, but most of us will be dry.

A surge of moisture will approach from the northeast on Sunday and that could some storms. Looking ahead to next week a daily chance for summer storms will stay in the forecast, and highs will reach the low 90s.

The tropics are generally quiet and development is not expected into the weekend.

